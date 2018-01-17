Reviive to launch house clearance service from February

A Shropshire resale and recycling social enterprise is to introduce house clearances as part of its service next month.

The latest offering from Reviive, which has a base in Oswestry, will be available throughout the county from February 1.

It comes after customers requested if the organisation could collect more than just reusable household furniture.

While there are no restrictions in terms of the type of property to be cleared, there is a charge and quotations will be provided at the point of enquiry.

Kevin Diss commercial business development manager at Reviive, said: “We are sure Reviive’s well-known and trusted reputation for making the best use of collected household items, will be of benefit when we launch this additional service.

“We aim to be sympathetic to the needs of people booking a house clearance, a decision which may have been taken in difficult circumstances such as a bereavement or family crisis.

“We have an extensive fleet of vehicles and our operatives will remove whatever the customer wishes us to.”

Enquiries about the house clearance service should be made by telephone to either of the Reviive showroom numbers in Shrewsbury 01743 588458 or Oswestry 01691 679817 or by email to reviiveremovals@wrekinht.org.uk quoting ‘house clearance’ in the subject line.