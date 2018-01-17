Remembering Robert Burns with special event at Oswestry Library

As January comes to a close Oswestry Library will mark Burns Night with an event featuring its very own Reader/Writer in Residence.

Dave Andrews, from Weston Rhyn, will give a talk on Scotsman Robert Burns and his poetry on Thursday, January 25 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm as part of a special Learning at Lunchtime session. He will also read a selection of his work.

Then from 1.30pm to 2.30pm there will be chance to share your favourite Burns’ poems.

The session costs £3 and please book with library staff at Arthur Street, or by calling 01743 250351 or emailing oswestry.library@shropshire.gov.uk

Dave’s next session will be on Tuesday, January 30 when he will hold a writing surgery from 11am.