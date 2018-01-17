Oswestry's Bellan House joins prestigious organisation

A school in Oswestry has become a member of a prestigious organisation.

Oswestry School’s Bellan House was accepted into the Independent Association of Prep Schools at the end of December.

Claire Belk, Head of Bellan House, explained having accreditation to the group is a great honour as IAPS is a kite mark of quality that only accredits those schools that can demonstrate they provide the highest standards and sets member schools apart in world-class levels of education and care.

She continued: “This is a commendable achievement for us and something of which we can feel very justifiably proud.

“It is confirmation of the high quality provision and commitment to the wellbeing of our pupils that we know is the intrinsic fabric of the Bellan experience.”

To be eligible for membership schools must reach a very high standard, with strict criteria on teaching a broad curriculum, maintaining excellent standards of pastoral care and keeping staff members’ professional development training up to date.

Each school must also be committed to delivering an excellent, well-rounded education to the pupils in their care. All schools within the group offer world-class education and care.