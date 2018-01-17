FC Oswestry Town on fire as Ellesmere crash out of Shropshire Cup

J. T. Vickers Shropshire Senior Cup – Quarter Final

FC Town 4, Ellesmere Rangers 1

A hat-trick from Oswestry’s ace marksman Jack Harris sent Ellesmere out of the Shropshire Cup on Tuesday at a snowy Park Hall.

Rangers were well in the game in the early stages and came closest to scoring on 12 minutes when Seth Ellis seized upon a corner on the left and crashed a drive against the underside of the bar, the ball bouncing down onto the line before being scrambled away.

But it was Town who took the lead when Sam Thomas side-footed home a left wing corner after finding space at the far post.

The occasional blizzard conditions made life difficult for players and officials and Jack Harris was adjudged onside as he homed in on the Rangers goal but keeper Mason Springthorpe blocked his effort with his feet.

Just before the break Rangers made their best move of the half when a clever lay-off from Seth Ellis put Matt Hardiman clean through on goal but drove his shot a foot wide of the far post as home keeper Louis Mackin advanced.

The tie had been played in excellent spirit but threatened to boil over in the later stages of the half when Hardiman was booked for a wild tackle and other players became involved in a pushing and shoving contest.

Town took the game away from Rangers early in the second half when Jack Harris got the first of his hat-trick, racing through to fire past crisply past Springthorpe.

Ellesmere visibly wilted and it was no surprise when, on the hour, Harris started and finished a flowing move clipping home Joseph Newton’s ball into the six-yard box.

And Harris completed his trio from close range, sweeping in a David Lloyd cross with the Rangers defence again appealing vainly looking for an offside decision.

There was just time for Rangers to grab a consolation through substitute Will Twyford whose instant 10-yard shot found the net when a poor clearance arrived at his feet.

But it was too little too late for Rangers who were left to ponder what might have been if things had gone their way in the first half.