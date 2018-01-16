TNS boss Scott Ruscoe delighted with last-gasp winner over Bangor City

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe admitted he was delighted with their last-gasp win over Bangor City which stretched their Welsh Premier League lead to 12 points.

In a close encounter, Aeron Edwards broke the deadlock with just over 10 minutes to go but Bangor levelled moments later before Blaine Hudson grabbed the winner.

Ruscoe thought that Bangor had done enough to secure a point when they equalised but felt their attacking desire would always see them home, leaving them all delighted.

“Saturday was exactly what we wanted,” he said. “It was a good game and they put us under a lot of pressure, created chances but after the disallowed goal, I thought we did enough to just edge it.

“We got the win which is what we wanted as it puts us 12 points ahead of Connah’s Quay and 14 ahead of Bangor and Bala Town.

“When Aeron scored after 79 minutes, I thought we’d done enough there and that would see us through.

“For them to come back after Paul Harrison made a good save from a great ball across the box and a header back and then eventually stab it in at the third attempt, then you think they’ve done enough to get the draw.

“But then two minutes, we get our second because we’re still attacking and it dropped nicely to Blaine to get another goal for us. We were really happy on Saturday night.”

Hudson has had to fight to seal a starting place after his summer move from Chester but came straight back into the side following injury and has proved to be a crucial source of goals.

Ruscoe is delighted to have the 26-year-old in sparkling form, especially with long-term defensive choice Steve Saunders fit again.

He added: “It was a good reaction from him because Steve was on the bench and it’s a great way to celebrate that we’ve just give him a two-year deal.

“He and Jamie Mullan have committed their future and there’s couple more set to follow. Hopefully we’re in a good position where hopefully we can get the league done early and concentrate on important matters in the summer.”

Saints chief operating officer, Ian Williams, confirmed the contract extensions in a statement on Sunday.

He said: “The New Saints are pleased to announce that Mullan and Hudson have agreed two-year extensions to their contracts, which secures their services until the end of the 2019/20 season.

“Mullan has been in magnificent form this season, creating and scoring a number of crucial goals in the first phase of the season while Hudson has established himself back in the side following an injury early on this season with some outstanding defensive performances as well as scoring that thunderbolt goal at Newtown on Boxing Day.”