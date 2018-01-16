ruscoe all

‘Nothing will change’.

So says Scott Ruscoe but Park Hall will be in the grip of final fever this week ahead of the Nathaniel MG Cup clash with Cardiff Met at Aberystwyth on Saturday, which is live on S4C at 5.30pm.

The New Saints are looking to seal a fourth straight League Cup – their ninth in total – and it’s one that Ruscoe is looking forward to, having had a special relationship with both the competition and the ground.

The 40-year-old scored the winner in the final seconds of extra-time in 2011 against Llanelli and is looking forward to his chance to win his first silverware as Saints boss.

“This week in training, nothing will change – everything will be the same,” he said. “I watched Cardiff against Newtown last week and we’ll do everything normally.

“We won’t change much going into the cup final and we’ll train normally. But there might be more going onto the opposition in training because they’re a decent side and you’ve got to give them respect.

“But that’s the only real change in how we plan our week; the day off will be the same, the structure will be the same and we won’t change much.

“This is my first as a manager and I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a League Cup final and we’ve some good few days in it over the last few years.

“I can remember scoring a volley to win us the cup against Llanelli which was also at Aberystwyth, so I’ve got some really good memories in that respect.

“But as a manager in my first cup final, it’s exciting times.”

Ruscoe admits he has his final XI for Saturday’s clash almost picked, but doubts may linger over in-form New Zealand international striker Greg Draper, who limped out of Saturday’s win over Bangor City.

But Ruscoe doesn’t want his players to coast through this week’s training, admitting if anyone isn’t up to scratch, he won’t be afraid to change his mind in the build-up to the final.

He added: “Greg took a knock on Saturday so we assessed that straight away as we started the week, but I pretty much know an idea of my team.

“That still means everyone has to train hard and properly – if something happens in the week that I’m not happy with, then that might change but I’m 85 per cent certain of my team for the Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Ruscoe confirmed new deals for Saturday’s matchwinner Blaine Hudson and Jamie Mullan.