Paranormal group plans return to Whittington Castle

A group of daring investigators will return to Whittington later this year.

The Paranormal Friends group plans to visit the haunted fortress on Saturday, May 12 for a day of exploration – and you can join them too.

Tickets are now on sale to join the five-hour tour which runs from 9pm to 2am.

The group visited last year and were joined by the founder of the Australian Paranormal Society, Bill Tabone.

A spokesperson said: “We had such a wonderful event last year in the company of our good friend, Bill Tabone, the legendary founder of the Australian Paranormal Society, that we just had to make another date for this incredible location that has produced so many paranormal encounters for us in recent times.

“Explore the charming and romantic ruins of this very haunted Castle. It is steeped in historical tales of bitter warfare, treachery, death, myths, legends and of course many ghosts and strange happenings.”

It is hoped that if the weather is good enough the group will investigate the tower ruins below where it is believed the dungeon was located and from where noises have been frequently reported.

Several paranormal investigations take place at Whittington Castle throughout the year, which the castle has appeared on TV shows including Most Hauted and Search for the Truth.