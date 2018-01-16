NSC applies for milk vending machine in Baschurch

Agriculture students have applied for planning permission to install a new milk vending machine on their campus near Bachurch.

The North Shropshire College (NSC) group hope the facility can be based on the farm at the Walford Campus from where they can sell pasteurised milk from the Walford dairy herd.

Diane Roberts, a member of the Environmental Health department at Shropshire Council, recently visited the students to talk them through the application process, alongside the requirements which are needed to obtain approval to sell milk from the council.

She said: “It is a testament to the commitment of students at NSC in their exploration of farm diversification projects that they are willing to engage with the council in fulfilling the criteria of the approval process.

“We are equally delighted to be working with a group of young people with their sights set firmly on the future progression of the industry and are happy to support them to ensure legal compliance and secure public health.”

Sarah Ford, agricultural lecturer at NSC, has assisted the students with the application process.

She added: “I think the vending machine is a fantastic opportunity for the agriculture students and potential customers to see a project through from planning to fruition.

“It has been great for the students and their business skills development, and there has already been some great discussion and ideas on how we can maximise sales.

“Exciting times are ahead of us as a department. ”