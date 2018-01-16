Nail-biting penalty shootout sees youngsters take the Preece Cup at Packwood Haugh School

The annual Boys versus Dads football match - better known as The Preece Cup – took place at Packwood Haugh School in Ruyton XI Towns on Sunday.

And as usual was a closely contested affair.

Packwood’s captain of football, Orlando Bayliss, said: “The Boys took an early lead through Archie Barlow, assisted by Morgan Matthews, but minutes later, this was cancelled out by Sam Bayliss, representing the Dads team who scored against his own brother to make it one all.

“A flurry of end-to-end play followed and when the whistle went for half-time, the Dads were up by three goals to two.

“The Boys roused themselves for the second half and the goals came thick and fast.

“Edward Scott fired home from point blank range to level the scores. Edward Barlow scored two more for the Dads, with Orlando Bayliss grabbing one in reply to keep the Boys in the game.

“At the final whistle, the score was six all so everything now rested on penalties.

“After a brutal Boys versus Dads shoot-out, the boys managed to snatch the win and keep their hands firmly on the Preece Cup for another year.”