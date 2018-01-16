Dementia talk to be hosted by Disability Oswestry

Living with dementia will be discussed when Disability Oswestry (DO) hosts its first meeting of 2018.

George Rook, Steering Group chairman for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Dementia Action Alliance, will be speaking about how he is living with dementia.

He also organises DEEP - The Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project which brings together groups of people with dementia from across the UK.

The local DEEP group is Trailblazers, who meet weekly.

The meeting takes place on Wednesday, January 24 at Hope Church, Laburnum Drive, from 10.30am.

Penny Rice, co-ordinator of DO, said: “I understand that George is an excellent speaker. Do please come along to support him and bring along anybody else who you think might be interested.

“For more details, please contact me on 01691 680382 or e-maildisabilityoswestry161@gmail.com.”