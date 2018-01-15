Youngsters take the trophy in annual Chirk memorial clash

The 14th annual Charity Football match held at Chirk AAA FC saw the Under 30s walk away with the silverware.

The competition is held on New Year’s morning in memory of Den Lloyd and Tom Ellis, former committee members and loyal supporters of the Holyhead Road club.

Once again the Under 30s and Over 30s sides drew a big crowd along with the milder weather, and all enjoyed a thrilling game.

The Veterans used their experience as Derek Lloyd and Mark Holmes run the midfield territories, and it was Holmes who danced past Ashton Williams to find Stephen Stan Davies out on the right, as his pin-point cross was met perfectly by Anthony Jones to give the Vets a deserved lead.

The Youngsters then started to get a grip of the game and within minutes Shaun Morris crashed a drive in off the cross bar to make it 1-1.

After 25 minutes, Leyton Collings floated over a cross and Ian Evans was bundled over by an over-zealous Adam Williams with referee Stephen Williams having no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Evans took the kick himself and was left in dismay as the Youngsters’ agile keeper Lewis Penrose pulled off a wonder save.

After losing Evans and Paul Roberts towards the end of the game through injury the youngsters started to overwhelm the Vets’ stubborn defence and with eight minutes to go Louie Middlehurst stunned Carl Parrish in goal with a stunning 27-yard drive to make it 2-1, before Den Lloyd’s grandson George Lloyd wrapped up the victory finishing off a great move to give the Youngsters a well deserved 3-1 victory and the Den Lloyd Memorial Trophy.

This draws the series level with seven wins apiece, while Derek Lloyd was awarded the Tom Ellis Man of the Match.

Organisers Derek Lloyd and Ian Evans would like to thank everyone who took part in the day whether donating prizes, buying raffle tickets. The raffle and day raised a fantastic £1,995 which will all be donated to Nightingale House in Wrexham.