Three Parishes group launches business support programme

A free business support programme is being launched in Weston Rhyn, St Martins and Gobowen.

Led by the £1 million Big Lottery-funded Three Parishes Big Local, the programme will provide support for businesses and enterprise in a bid to help local businesses access the support that they need to grow and thrive.

It will be called Three Parishes Means Business.

Maggie Rowlands, partnership member, said: “We hope that many local businesses and organisations, both large and small, will benefit from this project which includes small grants and loans, promotion of local businesses, encouraging residents to support local businesses, and training.

“We are also keen to hear from local businesses about any other ways that our Big Lottery funding can be used to support them.”

Training courses planned for early 2018 include a HR focused course featuring first steps in employing people, the apprenticeship levy and staff engagement, a course explaining the upcoming changes in Data Protection law, and a start-up course for new or young businesses.

All courses will be held at venues in either Weston Rhyn, St Martins or Gobowen.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Three Parishes means Business, or to book a place on one of these training courses, is asked to contact Bridget Laraway at Qube on 01691 656882.

More information about the courses and Three Parishes Means Business in general is also available on the website www.biglocal.org/threeparishesmeansbusiness