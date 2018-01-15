Shropshire mobile library off the road

Shropshire Council has announced the mobile library service for north Shropshire will not be running until February 5.

The vehicle used for this service is damaged and it needs repairing before it can get on the road again.

The repair is believed to take around three weeks to fix.

Driver of the vehicle, Doug Jones and The Libraries Team said: “Apologies for the inconvenience this causes. No overdue fines will be charged during this time.

“In the meantime, you can return and borrow books at any Shropshire Library using your Shropshire Libraries card.”

If you are awaiting requested items or have any other enquiries you can contact the library on libraries@shropshire.gov.uk or call 01743 255024.