Motorist's rage led to 'handbags' fight at the side of the road near Chirk

A MAN who lost his temper when he was blocked off on a busy A5 junction ended up launching an attack on a fellow motorist, a court heard.

Cheese trader Kevin Good became embroiled in a “road rage” incident with Nicholas Sumners, who was a passenger in an Astra car being driven by his wife near to a roundabout on the A5 near Halton, Chirk on August 13.

Prosecutor James Neary said traffic on the route was very busy and backing up and Good tried to pull into the queue between Mr Sumner’s car and another vehicle.

That prompted Mr Sumner’s wife to beep her horn which led to the defendant gesturing at her.

“Mr Sumners got out and asked him, “Are you some kind of ....ing idiot?” and was told to “....off”. Then Good was in front of him throwing a fist,” said Mr Neary. “They ended up struggling and Mr Sumners slipped down a grass verge with Good getting on him and throwing punches.

“He can’t say how many punches were thrown at him.”

Mr Sumners suffered a bleeding nose and scratches as well as ripping his jeans.

Good told police he was coming back from a birthday party with his 10-year-old son and was looking for a gap in the traffic to move into. When he tried to pull in, he was blocked off and received abuse from Mr Sumners and described the fight as “handbags”, saying he had been provoked after his victim banged on the window nearest to where his son was sitting.

Good, 51, of Boston Street, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, admitted assault and Wrexham magistrates imposed a 60-day curfew between the hours of 6pm and 6am and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £85.