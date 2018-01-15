Met Office issues yellow wind warning for north Shropshire and North Wales

Snow, hail and blizzard-like conditions are set to hit most of north Shropshire and north Wales – with warnings of winds of up to 80mph in places.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place from today’s early hours until 11am tomorrow.

The Met Office expects the worst of the conditions to strike tomorrow and Thursday, with a further yellow weather warning for wind in place covering the area.

Snowfall of up to 20cm can be expected on higher ground, with deposits of up to 8cm likely in more populated areas. Hail, lightning and blizzard conditions are also possible in certain areas, forecasters warn.

Travel delays are possible and there is a chance of power cuts throughout the duration of the weather warning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK tonight and into Thursday.”