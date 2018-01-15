Malpas and Oswestry Chess Club

Last Tuesday, Malpas and Oswestry chess teams did the double over Chester teams in the Wirral Chess League.

In Division One, Malpas and Oswestry 1 beat Chester A 3.5-1.5 at The Old School Tea Rooms by kind invitation of Gemma Charlotte Moon and Gareth Moon. Malpas drew on the on top three boards and won on bottom two boards.

Full result: Richard Bryant drew with John Carlton on one; Charles Higgie drew with D. Robertson on two; Brian Whyte drew with Steve Connor on three; Peter Lovatt beat Dave Stuttard on four; Steve Rush beat Colin White on five.

Simultaneously in Division Four, Malpas and Oswestry 2 beat Chester H 3-1 away. Malpas won on the top three boards, but defaulted the bottom board.

Full result: Dominic Bareford beat Noel Kelly on one; David Thomas beat Barry Kelly on two; Jonathan Smith beat Warren Bates on three; and Malpas defaulted on board four.

Most of the players were back in action again on Thursday. Oswestry A were home to Priorslee Lions A in the Shropshire League.

Oswestry got off to a good start with a win on board four by David Bennion, soon followed by a win on board two by Charles Higgie. Dominic Bareford agreed a draw on board five, leaving Oswestry just needing a draw in one of the remaining games. Richard Bryant had his queen trapped and soon after resigned on one.

In a nail-biting finish on board three, Brian Whyte held on to a draw despite being queen for rook and pawn down, to give Oswestry a 3-2 win, to take them back to the top of Division One.

At the same time Malpas and Oswestry 2 played Buckley/Mold 4 at Oswestry.

David Thomas won on board one as did Alf Evans on board four, but Euan Stevenson lost on two as did Jonathan Smith on three, to leave the match tied at 2-2.