Shepherd huts aim to boost tourism in Pant

A tourism development featuring shepherd huts has been proposed for Pant.

Roger Lewis, of New House Farm hopes to create three bespoke family-sized buildings on grazing land north of Wen Bridge in Penygarreg Lane as part of a bid to bring more tourists the area.

He says the initiative would also create two part-time jobs.

Mr Lewis continued: “This location will enjoy the best of the scenery in terms of a westerly aspect and also with good access onto the canal. Allowing guests quick access onto the canal towpath will open up a large range of activities which can be achieved by foot.

“This is one of the main selling points of the accommodation, guests can leave their cars for the time they are with us and use bikes and foot for transport.

“The project is to be called “The Escape Project” and we will encourage and possibly reward guests who use no vehicular transport during their stay.”

He added: “Shepherd’s huts were once a key feature of the agricultural landscape and were a common site in Shropshire until the early 20th century. They would be a natural site in the landscape and would not deter from the intrinsic beauty of the countryside to people using the footpaths which cross the site.”

The huts would include cast iron wheels and a log-burning stove.

A decision from Shropshire Council is expected by February 28.