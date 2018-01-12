Planning officers call for Welsh condition on new homes in Llanrhaeadr YM

A condition has been suggested for a housing development in Llanrhaeadr YM in a bid to protect the Welsh language and culture.

The proposal for up to five dwellings on land joining Brynderw Park Street was submitted by Mr N Jones last year.

However, it was deferred by Powys County Council’s Planning Committee in October to allow for planning officers to assess the potential impact of the development.

A report by planning officer Eddie Hrustanovic ahead of Thursday’s committee meeting says: “Concerns were raised at committee on October 26 regarding the potential impact of this proposal in combination with recently consented schemes on the Welsh language and culture of the area.

“The original report provided detailed information regarding the local population and the Welsh language and identified that there had been a decrease in the numbers of Welsh speakers in the area.

“Since 1991 the percentage of Welsh speakers in Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant has fallen from 64 per cent to 43 per cent (as recorded in the 2011 Census).

“As such, while difficult to state that the development of housing is the reason for the decline in Welsh speakers, it is considered that on this occasion it would be beneficial require a Welsh Language and Culture mitigation plan to be submitted in order to alleviate any potential impacts.”

The mitigation will be put in place before any homes are lived in.

The proposal has been recommended for approval on those grounds.