Oink Oink your way outside for the Peppa Pig Muddy Puddle charity walk

Mummy pigs, daddy pigs and little Peppa and George’s across north Shropshire are being urged to join in the UK’s muddiest fundraising event for little ones – Peppa Pig’s Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children.

The walk, between April 23-29, will see nurseries, early years groups, families and children being encouraged to take part in a Muddy Puddle Walk to raise money for the international children’s charity.

Organising a Muddy Puddle Walk is a great way for your little ones to explore the world around them and jump in muddy puddles, like Peppa Pig, for a worthy cause.

Sophie Pirouet, fundraising campaigns manager at Save the Children, said: “We hope everyone will get outside this spring, come rain or shine, and help raise much needed funds for Save the Children.”

Sign up now at MuddyPuddleWalk.org for your free Muddy Puddle Walk Fundraising Pack full of fun Peppa Pig inspired activities to help you get started – with tips for great walks indoors and out, fundraising ideas, fun activities to get your walkers ready for the big day and at the end of the walk, there’s a free Peppa Pig sticker reward for every child.

The fundraising pack will also explain what life is like for children in different countries, helping them see how they are making a difference through supporting Save the Children.