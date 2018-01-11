Police re-itterate warning as car thefts in and around Oswestry continue

Police have re-iterated warnings for people to ensure their vehicles are secure following more thefts.

Oswestry’s Safer Neighbourhoods Team (SNT) are appealing for information on three separate incidents that have taken place in the town and Gobowen.

The first happened overnight between Wednesday, January 3 and Thursday, January 4, when a car in Jasmine Close, Oswestry, was broken into, and loose change and some minor items were taken. Unknown males had been seen near the vehicle at around 6am (0124s 040118).

Triple roof ladders which had been strapped to the roof of a van parked in St Martins Road, Gobowen, were stolen between 7pm on Sunday, January 7 and 7.50am, the following morning (0065s 080118).

And a large pink wallet containing a driving licence was taken from a vehicle in Castlefields, Oswestry, which was raided overnight between Sunday, January 7 and Monday, January 8 (0139s 080118).

The SNT having taken to Twitter via their @OsCops feed in recent days warning of incidents.

They said: “Theft from vehicles has occurred in Oswestry recently, vehicles targeted are cars with a few vans.

“Offences are being carried out between 8.30pm and 3.30am. Items taken power tools/sat navs/dash cams.”

They had also urged people to ensure vehicles are secure “with nothing of value on display” after car doors were tried in the Montgomery Place area of Oswestry overnight between January 6 and January 7.

Anyone with information about any incident is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting the relevant incident number.