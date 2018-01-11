Donations wanted for new woodwork at Ellesmere Primary School

The nursery at Ellesmere Primary School is hoping local businesses will help fix them up with tools for their budding carpenters.

Their new woodwork area is nailed on to be a huge hit with children, who are already taking great joy in building toys with their own hands.

Staff believe as well as having great fun, the practical skills they learn are ideal to improve creativity, coordination and maths.

Now Ellesmere have launched an appeal for donations of soft wood, as well as tools and safety equipment.

Teacher Linda MacDonald said: “Woodwork provides a unique experience for children, encompassing that innate desire to build and construct.

“They are supported in learning to use the tools safely, understanding the risks involved and eventually being able to use them with amazing skill and independence under the close supervision of staff.

“When working in our workshop area children are often engrossed for long periods, exploring how to join pieces of wood together and create objects.

“As they work we can see the rich learning taking place, as children develop language and vocabulary, coordination, creative thinking, and maths skills in such a hands on way.

“Maybe we are developing the master carpenters of the future!

“We would be very grateful to hear from local businesses who could donate off-cuts of soft wood or equipment to keep our workshop stocked.”

Ellesmere Nursery and the adjoining Ellesmere Primary School are both part of North West Academies Trust, and have a number of exciting and ambitious plans in the pipeline to improve standards and enrich education.

To get in touch call 01691 622288 or email admin@ellesmere-pri.shropshire.sch.uk