Oswestry building up for Design and Conservation Award

Shropshire’s best architecture, urban design and building conservation will be recognised this week when the first-ever Shropshire Council Design and Conservation Awards are presented.

A building in Oswestry will receive the award at Shirehall in Shrewsbury this Friday, January 12.

Leafy Nook, Oswestry is one of 12 buildings and plans that is up for an award.

The building is created by K-e design Ltd, an architectural designer on Salop Road, Oswestry.

Ian Kilby, Shropshire Council’s planning services manager, said: “These awards are the first in a series of initiatives to encourage and recognise sustainable and high quality design within developments which promote investment in the county’s environment, whilst protecting and enhancing the historic and natural features which make it distinctive.

“I congratulate all of our winners, and thank our judges for their time and support.”

The awards were launched at the start of 2017 and aim to promote, encourage and recognise inclusive, sustainable and high quality developments across the county.

More than thirty schemes were submitted during the year and were assessed according to a range of criteria including design quality, context, craftsmanship and sustainability.

Judging took place in September and October 2017 in two phases, which included an internal assessment, followed by a design review with external judges Harriet Devlin and James Handley.