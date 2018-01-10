Affordable home for Kinnerley family to be decided by planning officers

A family’s wish to build a home in their village will be decided by planning officers.

John and Stacey Davies had hoped to build an affordable home on land in the Llwyn-Y-Go area of Maesbrook because of their local strong connections.

But despite receiving the backing of the parish council and the Shropshire Council member Matt Lee, planning officer Oliver Thomas had recommended it be refused when it went before the North Shropshire Planning Committee on Tuesday.

Parish councillor Charles Green, who had sold Mr Davies the land several years ago, told the meeting: “John is exactly the kind of person the policy was designed to help, to keep families in the area.

“I’m surprised an application like this has had to come before committee.”

Mr Thomas said the scale of the development was not “appropriate” and would also be considered sporadic as it would not be adjacent to existing properties.

Cllr Paul Wynn, chairman of the committee, said he felt the concerns of planning officers could be easily addressed, adding: “I feel that we are not far off here, we are so close to coming to an agreement.”

Cllr Vince Hunt said: “I completely support this, I support the policy and the local member and the parish council support it.

“Are we able to go for an approval but with delegated powers?”

Members agreed to back the proposal but the delegate the final decision to planning officers once an agreement was reached on the positioning of the property.