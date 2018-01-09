Patient donates crutches to The Orthopaedic Hospital

vvA patient at The Orthopaedic Hospital who recently had his leg amputated has donated three sets of shock absorption cructhes to the hospital.

Ben Rawson, 21, paid a visit to staff on RJAH’s Montgomery Unit, which treats patients with bone tumours and soft tissue sarcomas, to present them with the Flexyfoot crutches.

Ben was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma. His diagnosis came back in June 2017 after finding a lump behind his knee.

The discovery left Ben confronted with the hardest choice of his life. Either have the tumour cut out and risk it returning more aggressively - or make a full recovery by having his right leg amputated.

Ben’s amputation took place at RJAH back in November, performed by Mr Paul Cool and his team, and subsequently that has been followed up with rehabilitation and physio with the support of Geraint Davies, Specialist Physiotherapist on the Montgomery Unit.

Ben, from St Asaph in Denbighshire, said he hopes the crutches will make life easier for those going through what he has.

He said: “After a while of using the standard crutches that were provided, I started to find them painful to use, and I’d not long before that attended a sarcoma event where I spotted someone with a set of quite fancy crutches, which are the ones I have now.

“I find these have more grip, are more comfortable to use and the anatomical handles spread the weight more evenly.

“I won’t be the only person who struggles with the standard crutches, which is why I wanted to donate some to the hospital in the hope it makes things easier for someone else going through what I have.

Plus it’s a small way I can give something back for the amazing care and support I’ve had here at RJAH.

“I’d like to thank all of the team on Montgomery for the incredible standard of care and support they’ve given me but also to the amazing Mr Cool, who performed my amputation. Apart from the phantom pains, which I was aware I might have, overall I’m doing well and that’s thanks to him and his team.”

A keen hockey player and computer science student at Manchester Metropolitan University, Ben says he’s feeling optimistic about his future.

He said: “It’s been a year out of my life but I’m hoping to get back on the hockey pitch next year and finish my degree in computer science.

“I was at the end of my third year when I was diagnosed which brought my course placement to a swift end but I might postpone for another year and do some travelling.”

Thanking Ben for the donation of the crutches, Geraint said: “Ben’s donation is not only generous but a testament to his inspirational attitude. Despite going through something as life-changing as an amputation, he has remained positive.

“The next step now is for him getting used to walking on his prosthetic limb and I have every confidence he will make quick progress due to his determined attitude. He’s a fantastic young man.”