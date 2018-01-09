Man faces trial after incident in Ellesmere town centre

An Ellesmere man is to face trial charged with assaulting and threatening one of his neighbours.

John Wellings, 35, pleaded not guilty to causing Gareth Roberts actual bodily harm when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

He also denied threatening Mr Roberts with an axe in Scotland Street on November 14, last year.

Wellings had admitted using threatening behaviour and causing damage to a door during the same incident.

Judge Jim Tindal adjourned the case until April 11 for trial and Wellings remains in custody.