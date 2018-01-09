Chirk sign Gresford defender Jack Edwards

Chirk have announced the signing of Jack Edwards from Cymru Alliance side Gresford Athletic.

The former Cefn Druids defender is seen as a vital signing in Chirk’s promotion push and defence of the FAW Trophy, which they return to action in on Saturday.

Jack Ellis, Chirk joint manager, said: “It’s a fantastic signing for the club and shows great ambition.

“Big thank you to Gresford and Steve Halliwell for their support in the signing of Jack. He is a brilliant manager and club – all the best for the rest of the season from everyone at Chirk.”