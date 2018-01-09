Busy year kicks off with Oswestry Borderland Tourism brochure launch

As we launch into 2018 so too has Oswestry Borderland Tourism – and this year is going to be bigger and better than ever.

Last night saw the unveiling of the annual tourism brochure which features everything you need to know about the town and surrounding area, plus all the exciting events taking place over the next 12 months.

Lee Lucks, chairman of the OBT Committee, revealed they have increased the brochure by four pages and the circulation has risen to 30,000 in 2018.

Thanking members and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to bring it to fruition, she said: “We believe it is the largest tourism publication in Shropshire. Other local organisations say people don’t want brochures any more but our run had run out by September last year so that’s why we’ve had an extra 2,000 copies printed.

“This year the brochure has also had a complete redesign. We wanted to showcase not only our lovely town at the centre of the area but also how, by taking a day out from town, you can discover such a huge variety of countryside and attractions all within easy reach. Whether you are a day visitor or looking for a special holiday or short break, Oswestry is perfect as a centre point to begin exploring.”

The OBT Committee is also looking at other ways to promote Oswestry and the surrounding area.

Lee continued: “It’s a three-way approach; there’s the brochure, the website and also social media, particularly Facebook which is working well for us, but each one works in harmony with the next.”

The launch sees the conclusion of Lee’s first year as chairman of the OBT Committee and she said it has been a good 12 months, adding: “We are thrilled with the success of the brochure in particular, but generally as a town we aren’t very good at saying how great Oswestry is and that’s something we want to change.

“We also think if the BID comes off hopefully that wll build on what we are trying to do, and we also want to raise awareness of the Heritage Centre which can be used by visitors but also by local people.”

One of the main focuses this year will be the commemorations in November to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War and also the death of Oswestry war poet Wilfred Owen with a festival at the beginning of the month.

Karen Pringle, OBT tourism officer, added: “We are especially pleased that for the last few years we have been able to source many new images of the area and town which really give our visitors a true picture of how lovely Oswestry and the Borderlands are.”

To find out more about the OBT and to order or download a copy of the 2018 brochure visit www.oswestry-welshborders.org.uk/order-brochure