Restaurant teams up with Oswestry coffee shop

A popular Oswestry businesswoman has teamed up with a town centre coffee shop.

Sophie Dillon, who runs Hayes Barns on the outskirts of the town, will be providing food at Liar Liar on Albion Hill from today (Monday).

Shropshire Council had refused Ms Dillon’s expansion plans for the B&B to create a restaurant and drinking establishment on the site off Racecourse Road.

Since then she has launched several pop-up restaurant events in the town.

She said: “It’s going really well.

“Tom [Jones, owner of Liar Liar] is keen to keep the vegan element to the menu but we’re also introducing vegetarian elements and free range eggs as well, so it will be a little different.

“Everything we have put out so far has been well received and we are really excited.”

Sophie added: “We are still working with Shropshire Council to address the points of refusal for the Hayes Barn planning application so that is still very much in our future plans, but it was always the plan to do something like this and this opportunity came up at the right time.”

The food at Liar Liar was previously provided by Fat Rabbit, which has now moved across the road on Bailey Head as its own independent outlet.