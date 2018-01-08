Police warning after attempts at breaking into homes and cars in Oswestry

A warning has been made for people to make sure their vehicles and homes are secured following incidents in Morda and Oswestry.

Police in Oswestry took to Twitter over the weekend after members of the public reported a man trying car door and property handles in the Broadlands Way and Cabin Lane areas of the town in the early hours of Friday morning.

They added: “A 22-year-old male was arrested at the scene who was wanted on warrant.”

The Oswestry SNT later added that an individual or individuals had been trying car doors in the Montgomery Place area of Morda, overnight between Saturday and Sunday (January 6 and 7) adding: “Ensure your vehicle is secure with nothing of value on display.”