Autistic student attacked by Oswestry man at railway station while listening to music

AN autistic student was attacked at a rail station while he was listening to music, a court heard.

Liam Paul Jones admitted assaulting Coleg Cambria student Ben Sion Beattie as he boarded the train at Wrexham General.

Wrexham Magistrates Court was told the victim was now so fearful that he has to be driven to college by his father and has “gone back in his shell” after previously tackling his condition.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said: “The victim was listening to music through his headphones and was punched twice in the face, causing him to suffer bleeding in his mouth.

“He suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome and since the attack no longer takes the train to college and fears being alone.”

Jones, 32, of Blenheim Close, Oswestry, was handed a 12-months community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work as well as being placed under an indefinite restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Kim Roberts, defending, said: “He did what he did because he had received threatening phone calls.

“He is extremely remorseful and holds his hands up to what he has done.”