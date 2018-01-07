MP pledges to learn more about Oswestry test waiting times

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson has pledged to meet with driving instructors fight to reduce test waiting times in Oswestry.

The Advertizer reported in August of the three-month waiting times drivers were facing in the town after the test centre was classed as an ‘outstation’.

This was compared to Wrexham which had waiting times of only six weeks.

Mr Paterson had been due to meet with the Oswestry Driving Instructors’ Group (ODIG) before Christmas however it was cancelled following heavy snowfall.

He said: “We are trying to reschedule the meeting because three months is a long time.

”I want to learn more about the details from the Oswestry driving instructors and I will meet with them as soon as possible.”

The ODIG had previously made contact with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to raise the issues around the waiting times for practical driving tests.

A spokesperson from DVSA said: “The DVSA’s priority is to help you through a lifetime of safe driving.

“We are currently recruiting for an examiner to bring waiting times in Oswestry down. We continually monitor these waiting times and work towards all of rural Shropshire having easy access to driving tests.

“Shrewsbury and Wrexham driving test centres continue to offer driving tests with considerably shorter waiting times.”

More recently, if you want to take a driving test in Oswestry you will be faced with a 10-week wait and compared with a three-week wait in Wrexham.