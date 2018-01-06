The New Saints open up double-digit gap at top of Welsh Premier League after Prestatyn win

A four-goal showing from The New Saints has helped them open up an 11-point lead at the top of the Welsh Premier League after beating Prestatyn.

Wes Fletcher’s opener inside eight minutes got Scott Ruscoe’s side off-and-running before Jon Routledge added a second moments into the second half.

Saints continued their habit of sharing the goals around the team as sub Alex Darlington scored after the hour before Aeron Edwards added a fourth on 73 minutes.

Oliver Buckley grabbed a stoppage-time consolation goal for the Seasiders as Ruscoe gave game time to the returning Jacob Farleigh.