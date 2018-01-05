Oswestry's successful Youth Music Festival becomes a five-day extravaganza

The success of Oswestry’s Youth Music Festival has seen the extravaganza extended.

The addition of an extra day to allow for all the classes to take place means that the growing event will now take place from Wednesday through to the grand final on Sunday.

Sue Turner, event co-ordinator, said: “We have introduced several new classes for 2018. These include classes for musical theatre ensemble, church organ, drum kit with backing track, and Baroque piano solo.

“We are looking forward to some exciting performances from these classes.

“In addition, we hope to soon be able to deliver some exciting news to our younger performers aged 12 and under, so keep an eye on our Facebook page at ‘Oswestry Youth Music Festival’.”

The event is centred around St David’s Day with the dates for 2018 running from Wednesday, February 28 to Sunday, March 4, and once again taking place at Christ Church, Holy Trinty Church, and Oswestry Methodist Church.

Mrs Turner continued: “For our Finals Competition we are delighted to welcome back Daniel Chandler, who has delivered excellent adjudicating in the past.

“Another familiar face on the adjudicating panel will be Stephen Roberts, who is the current chair of the British and International Federation of Festivals. There will be two other adjudicators who are new to our Festival – Sally Lane and Angela Rowley – and we look forward to meeting them.

“We have received several new trophies this year for the following classes: The Hi Hat Trophy for Drum Kit with Backing Track, The FixAuto Award, the Reanimator Trophy and the Christine and Mervyn Hughes Awards for Musical Theatre Ensemble Classes, and the Stans Superstore Trophy for Instrumental Duet 18 and under.

“Many thanks to the individuals and companies who have kindly donated trophies.”

The closing date for entries is Friday, January 19 at 3pm and the programme will be drawn up over the next few days. Entry is free.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the festival should contact The Guildhall on 01691 680222.

Mrs Turner added: “Thank you once again to Oswestry Town Council for supporting this event which draws over 1,000 young people plus their families into the town over the festival period.

“We are delighted that our festival continues to grow where others are closing down, and the wealth of musical talent in our young people is truly amazing.”