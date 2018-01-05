Oswestry's maternity unit has just reopened. Now it's to close again...

Oswestry’s maternity unit, which has only just reopened after a six-month closure because of staff shortages, is to close again… because of a staff shortage.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) announced late Friday afternoon that services at Oswestry’s Midwife-Led Unit (MLU) would be “temporarily suspended” from 8pm on Sunday until 8am on Monday.

In a statement, SaTH said: “Women booked to give birth at Oswestry MLU who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a birth at another MLU.

“If any women due to give birth at Oswestry MLU require support during this time they will be able to access a midwife.

“The suspension of services is due to short-term staff sickness.”

SATH said women who had chosen to deliver at Oswestry MLU, and who were likely to give birth in the near future, would be notified and offered an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour during the temporary suspension.

Sarah Jamieson, the head of midwifery at SaTH, said: “Unfortunately, due to short-term sickness, it will be necessary to suspend services at Oswestry MLU from 8pm on Sunday until 8am on Monday. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”