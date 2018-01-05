New mobile phone masts may cause TV interference in Llanymynech

New 4G masts may cause interference with TVs in Llanymynech, experts have warned.

The mobile services, which have recently been switched on, will give people faster access to the internet on smartphones and tables.

But there is a small chance that some 4G mobile signals transmitted at 800 MHz will cause interference to Freeview including loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing or the TV screen going blank or showing a ‘No Signal’ message.

at800, a company set up under Government direction, is offering free support to households, plus extra support for the elderly and those that receive disability premiums.

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit homes to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge. If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.”

Cable and satellite TV, like Sky or Virgin, won’t be affected. However, if viewers have cable and satellite TV and also watch Freeview, at800 can provide free filters and advice, but not in-home engineer support.

People who live in communal properties should contact at800 and also advise their landlords.

To contact at800 call 0808 13 13 800 or visit www.at800.tv/contact-us