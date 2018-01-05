Major safety improvements coming to notorious Oswestry junction

A notorious junction near Oswestry is set for a major revamp.

Traffic lights will be installed as part of a series of improvements by Highways England to the Maesbury Road junction with the A483.

It follows a series of accidents over the years, many of which were fatal, while others left people with serious injuries.

Councillor Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’m delighted that these improvements are to be made.

“Improvements have been needed at this junction for many years. The A483 is a major route connecting north and south Wales with a small section running through Shropshire.

“There is also a lot of heavy goods traffic that turns out of and into the industrial estate and the current staggered junction is not the best option.”

The road will be widened to allow for the traffic lights, while the bell mouth into Weston Road will also revised to improve access from the south.

Joyce Barrow, Shropshire Councillor for St Oswald, said: “Maesbury Road junction has claimed a number of lives over the years since it was first put in place.

“Oswestry Rural Parish Council along with myself have campaigned for changes to be made to this junction and I am delighted that Highways England have come forward with this proposed scheme.”

As part of the scheme, a small amount of work will take place on neighbouring roads, that are the responsibility of Shropshire Council.

Highways England, which hopes to carry out the work in June, says the work will result in a much more effective and efficient junction.