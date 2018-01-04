Whittington and Oswestry YFC raise hundreds for charity with a carol sing-song

Members of Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers have been ‘singing for their supper’ – or slightly more accurately, for charity.

Between 20 and 40 members of the club were out for three nights in the run-up to Christmas singing carols and raising money for their three chosen charities for 2017-2018, Shropshire Rural Support, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Midlands Air Ambulance.

As a result, all three charities will benefit from an equal distribution of the £824.11 collected – the most money raised from the Young Farmers’ carol singing for many years.

“We go out every year carol singing at the homes of family and friends of Young Farmers, but we can’t previously remember raising so much money from the three nights,” said Emma Faulkner, club secretary.

“Last year we donated £6,000 to charity. This is our first charity event of the club’s year and it’s got us off to a tremendous start”.

“Whittington and Oswestry Young Farmers would like to thank all those who have contributed and in particular the Red Lion, Ellesmere, who invited us to visit.”

For more about the group’s activities, head to Whittington & Oswestry YFC on Facebook.