Volunteer camp aims to boost Montgomery Canal revamp

A week-long canal camp will aim to help boost the ambitious restoration of the Montgomery Canal.

Running from March 31 to April 7, the project led by the Waterways Recovery Group (WWG) will focus on repairing a leaking section of the recently restored canal.

Work will involve removing the existing waterproof liner and wall, before pouring new foundations and starting rebuilding work, under the guidance of a leader.

Michael Limbrey, chairman of Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust, said the work will help bolster the next drive to extend the canal by a further 1.25 miles by 2020 as part of the Heritage Lottery Fund.

He continued: “It’s going well.

“It is essential that we tackle this as it’s causing difficulties in a number of respects and water is precious stuff in a canal so you don’t want to loose more than you need to.

“But this project is terrific and very exciting.”

Mr Limbrey added that the project will run alongside others that are progressing.

The camp is one of 25 taking place across England and Wales in 2018 and each camp can accommodate 18 volunteers.

The cost of taking part is £70 per week to include food and accommodation, and they are open to anyone over 18, including Gold Duke of Edinburgh participants.

To find out more visit www.waterways.org.uk/wrg/canal_camps/volunteer_2018