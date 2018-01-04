Shropshire Council to consider revised library service strategy following public feedback

Shropshire Council is set to present its strategy setting out the future vision for library services in the county to its Cabinet for approval next week, but with several changes following public feedback.

The Library Services Strategy for Shropshire, 2018 to 2023, outlines the vision, objectives and priorities to help libraries across the county remain within the community.

Changes to the strategy include changing Wem library from Tier Three to Tier Two status; increasing the timeline for those libraries under Tier Two to become cost neutral from three years to five years and increasing the timeline for those libraries under Tier Three to become cost neutral from one year to three years.

The changes also include increasing the proposed number of stops for the mobile library from 277 up to 281 and reinstating stops at Clive (Station Road) and Brockton, and introducing new stops at Chorley Homelands and Marton Grange.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We know that libraries are well loved and highly regarded by communities and play a vital role in the well-being, education and health for people of all ages.

“The Library Services Strategy for Shropshire, 2018 to 2023, reflects the council’s ambition and commitment not only to ensure library services continue to flourish, but also to unlock the huge potential that library services have to impact positively on individuals’ lives.

“I am really heartened by the constructive comments received by our local communities and I would sincerely like to thank everyone who took time to take part in the consultation. We have taken these on board and as a result made changes to our strategy.”

Initial proposals included having six static library hubs located at urban centres and larger market towns (Tier One), seven community libraries located in smaller market towns around the county (Tier Two) and eight community libraries located in other smaller market towns (Tier Three).

More than 700 responses were received following the recent public consultation which asked residents and organisations their views and comments about the proposals.