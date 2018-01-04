Police and Crime Commissioner thanks those who kept public safe over Christmas

Following a busy Christmas period, the Police and Crime Commissioner is thanking all those who devoted their time to keeping our communities safe.

West Mercia Police officers took 8203 calls over the Christmas period – between December 22 and January 1 – and dealt with 2086 crimes, including 829 violent crimes.

Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s day, 15 officers were subjected to assaults.

Commissioner John Campion said: “On a day when many people are returning to work, refreshed after spending time with family and friends, it’s important to take the time to thank those who have spent their Christmas break, protecting and helping others. Christmas is a busy time for West Mercia Police and officers and staff have professionally dealt with a high volume of demand, supported by volunteers who selflessly give up their time.

Whilst away from their own families, there were officers who were subjected to assaults. This isn’t an acceptable part of the job, and my campaign encouraging people to get Behind the Badge and support our officers, continues in this new year.

I am committed to ensuring our communities have the policing resources they need to keep them safe, secure and reassured throughout 2018, and in the future.”

For more information about Behind the Badge visit westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/working-together/behind-the-badge.