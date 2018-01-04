New reading group at Ellesmere Library

Book lovers are invited to join a new reading group which is being set up at Our Space, Ellesmere Community Centre and Library, in the New Year.

Readers are encouraged to come along to meet other people who love a good story, an interesting biography or a factual book, and recommend their favourite reads to members of the group.

The first meeting will be held on Thursday, January 11 between 2.30pm and 3.30pm and will then be held on the second Thursday of every month.

Anne Wignall, secretary of the Friends of Ellesmere Library, said: “When we’ve found a great book that we’ve enjoyed reading we want to tell other people about it. We also love to hear what other people are reading so that we don’t miss out on brilliant stories. Members of reading groups will often find that they start to discover and enjoy different types of books that they would never have considered reading in the past.

“Come along for an hour or so and meet like-minded people, have a cup of tea and a biscuit, and shut out the winter blues by getting absorbed in new ideas and discussions.”

This reading group is in addition to the group that meets monthly on a Monday evening to discuss a book that all members of the group have read. Keen readers are more than welcome to join both groups.

For further information and to indicate your interest in attending the first meeting, please contact Anne at alwignall@gmail.com or call her on 07854 494346.