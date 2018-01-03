The New Saints go nine points clear at the top of the Welsh Premeir League

Bala 0 The New Saints 3

The New Saints bounced back from their weekend defeat to go nine points clear at the top of the Welsh Premier League table with a 3-0 win at Bala last night.

But they were made to fight hard for the victory.

Manager Scott Ruscoe had demanded the side show their steel after their 4-2 loss to Newtown but knew Bala would be tough, especially as a win would have sent the home side into third place in the table.

The first half saw few chances, with the main amusement coming when the referee had to be substituted after 20 minutes.

The game burst into life just before the interval when Greg Draper hit the crossbar for Saints, before Bala went close.

The deadlock was broken in the 54th minute when Chris Marriott found the net, and the points were safe when, two minutes later, Ryan Brobbel hit the second.

A minute into added time, Wes Fletcher added the third.

Saints have 47 points from their 20 league games, nine ahead of second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads with Bangor third on 36 points.