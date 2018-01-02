Yellow warning for wind issued

Tue Jan 02, 2018
Reporter:
Georgia Macey
Tuesday 2 January 2018 10:21
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for gusts across the county.
The public are urged to take extra care when traveling and there may be disruptions on public transport.
Winds are expected to pass after tomorrow night.
Email:
georgia.macey@nwn.co.uk
See full story in the Advertizer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Legal solutions for business and companies.
Fisheries, Scrap Metal, Auctions, Clubhouse, Events, Caravan Park
Ableworld sell Mobility Products and Mobility Aids online and Instore and we give the best advice on all Mobility Products and Mobility Aids in the UK.
family owned, family run Supermarket, Weekly offers and FREE Car parking
Home
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on