Yellow warning for wind issued

Reporter:

Georgia Macey

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for gusts across the county.

The public are urged to take extra care when traveling and there may be disruptions on public transport.

Winds are expected to pass after tomorrow night.

Email:

georgia.macey@nwn.co.uk

