Shropshire firefighters called out after car overturns in hedge

Shropshire firefighters were called out to Ellesmere in the early hours of the new year after a car overturned in a hedge.

The incident, near ETC Sawmills, in Elson, happened shortly before 12:50am and one crew from Oswestry was sent to the scene.

They found the overturned silver car in a hedge – which was left severely damaged – but no one was trapped and firefighters proceeded to make the scene safe.

The incident lasted around 30 minutes.