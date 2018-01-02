Shropshire firefighters called out after car overturns in hedge

Shropshire firefighters were called out to Ellesmere in the early hours of the new year after a car overturned in a hedge.
The incident, near ETC Sawmills, in Elson, happened shortly before 12:50am and one crew from Oswestry was sent to the scene.
They found the overturned silver car in a hedge – which was left severely damaged – but no one was trapped and firefighters proceeded to make the scene safe.
The incident lasted around 30 minutes.
