Police investigate spate of vehicle thefts in Oswestry over Christmas

Police are appealing for information following a spate of vehicle crimes across Oswestry over the festive period.

Oswestry’s Safer Neighbourhoods Team (SNT) are currently investigating six incidents that reportedly took place between December 23 and December 26.

The first happened between Saturday, December 23 at 6pm and 11am on Christmas Eve in Ty Maen, when an offender or offenders smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle and stole a Makita petrol saw (0260S 241217).

Then on Christmas Eve at around 1.15am a white vehicle, possibly a small van or car, drove along Chestnut Avenue before three men popped the lock on the driver’s side door on a vehicle parked outside a property but did not gain entry, while a man was caught on CCTV entering an unsecured vehicle in Border Close at around 6am, however, nothing was stolen (0253S 271217).

An offender or offenders entered a vehicle between 1am on Christmas Eve and 10am on Christmas Day in Woodlands Close and carried out a search but nothing was stolen (0141S 281217), while £10 in coins was taken from the console of an unsecured vehicle parked on a driveway in Border Close between 5.30pm on Christmas Eve and 6.20am on Christmas Day (0295S 261217).

And a vehicle parked in Ascot Road was broken into and a purse stolen between 5.30am and 11.17am on Boxing Day (0172S 261217).

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting the relevant incident number.