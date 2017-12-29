TNS striker Greg Draper cleared for Newtown clash after red card overturned

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe has been given a selection boost after striker Greg Draper had his red card from the Boxing Day win over Newtown overturned.

The forward was dismissed for allegedly kicking out just moments after scoring a penalty to bring his side back into the game.

But TNS appealed the decision, and after a meeting of the FAW’s Disciplinary Panel today in Cardiff, the dismissal was overturned.

Draper is free to play in Saints next game, which is ironically on Saturday against Newtown.

Meanwhile, Saints' Irn-Bru semi-final clash with Dumbarton has been confirmed for Saturday, Feburary 17 at Park Hall, kicking-off at 7.35pm and will be live on S4C.