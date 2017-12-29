Oswestry clerk pledges to raise £1,500 for local cancer charity during year as SLCC president

The president of the Society of Local Council Clerks has revealed his charity of the year.

David Preston, who is also clerk of Oswestry Town Council, hopes to raise between £1,500 and £2,000 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The charity is close to his heart having supported his wife Sue when she was diagnosed with cancer almost a decade ago.

Mr Preston said: “We have raised funds before for the unit but a chance has come up to do some more fundraising for them in 2017/18.

“It is well known that I am president of the Society of Local Council Clerks for a 12-month period and during each term the president has a charity. I have therefore nominated the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund as my charity and I would like to try and raise between £1,500 and £2,000 before I hand back the chain of office in October.

“The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is committed to supporting cancer services for the people of Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales. The charity has contributed around £18 million in today’s prices to improve cancer services in the local area. It is estimated that around 75,000 people have had their cancer treatment and care improved through the impact of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

“Sue is one of the very fortunate people that that continues to survive this horrible illness. As a family we see the next 12 months as a way to help highlight the wonderful work that the unit does within the hospital and to give something back that may go some way to help others in the years to come.”