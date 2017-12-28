Weston Rhyn author Dave Andrews takes up 'residence' at Oswestry Library

A popular author from Weston Rhyn has taken up a new residency – at Oswestry Library.

Dave Andrew, who wrote the The Oswestry Round on which the charity challenge is based, and detailed his escapades including a meeting with Brian Blessed in Gobowen to Everest, will become the first Reader and Writer in Residence.

He has contributed regularly to the library’s popular ‘Learning at Lunchtime’ programme and is currently working on his tenth book, Wilfred Owen: Poet of Oswestry.

Dave said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be Oswestry Library’s first Reader and Writer in Residence.

“I’ve really enjoyed giving talks at the library on various aspects of English and Welsh literature during the last 18 months and I’m looking forward to contributing to the 2018 programme of ‘Learning at Lunchtime’ talks and to giving creative writing workshops for new and experienced writers.

“I like to involve the audience in my talks and always invite comment and discussion. I think this is one reason why I tend to choose for my talks well-known authors such as Robert Burns, Thomas Hardy, Dylan Thomas and Wilfred Owen, and well-known works such as Wuthering Heights. I’m looking forward as well to the opportunity to talk about the medieval Welsh stories called The Mabinogion which have influenced so much writing in English and other languages.

“I’m also keen to support and encourage local writers who work in either English or Welsh. Both languages have been important in Oswestry’s history and are central to its identity and heritage. Come along and talk to me at one of my free monthly ‘Writing Surgeries’ at the library.”

Dave’s first talk as Reader and Writer in Residence at Oswestry Library is on the poet Robert Burns and is, appropriately, on the afternoon of Burns Night, January 25 at 12.30pm in the library.

The one-hour talk is followed by an optional session where members of the audience can read their own favourite Burns poem or listen to a favourite Burns song. Places cost £3 and can be booked through library staff by visiting the branch on Arthur Street or calling 01743 250351.