Oswestry's Claire celebrates record Slimming World year with singer Peter Andre

A Slimming World consultant from Oswestry was congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre recently.

Claire Morris, who runs a group at The Whole Life Centre, Oswestry every Monday and Saturday, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Oswestry group,” said Claire, “Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent the Oswestry group at the Slimming World Awards.”

Claire said Peter’s presence at the awards was extra special because earlier in 2017 he supported Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever – The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3 million in just two weeks.

The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 group members to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are now too big for them to Cancer Research UK, by filling up specially-branded bags and taking them along to their weekly group sessions.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat,” she continued, “He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant.

“Now I’m heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people in Oswestry to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”