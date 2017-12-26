FC Oswestry looking to bounce back on Boxing Day after defeat

FC Oswestry Town will be looking to resurrect their good form in time for today’s visit of north Shropshire rivals Whitchurch Alport after defeat on Saturday.

The Park Hall men were beaten comfortably on their trip to Abbey Hulton United on Saturday with goals bookending the game from Joshua Buxton on three minutes and then a Dylan Bath double in the last ten minutes.

The defeat was a setback for Town’s distant play-off hopes – despite their horrendous start – but they hope to close the ground on Alport, who occupy the last slot and have automatic promotion ambitions of their own.

The game kicks off at 3pm.

Elsewhere on Saturday, it was a Christmas to forget for Ellesmere Rangers as they were thrashed 7-1 by Bewdley Town and must rank as one of the Meremen’s worst showings of the season.

They will hope to put that record straight on Saturday when they host Wednesfield at Beech Grove on Saturday (3pm).

But it was a Christmas cracker at Park Hall as St Martins edged home by the odd goal in seven with a fine 4-3 win over Gornal Athletic.

The win lifts the Saints into 10th spot and they will hope to build some consistency with a win on the road at Allscott on Saturday.

This Saturday, Chirk AAA see out 2017 with a trip to Llay Welfare, knowing a win will keep them in second spot into the new year while top side Brickfield Rangers host third-placed Llanuwchllyn.

Anything but a win for Brickfield could take Chirk top.